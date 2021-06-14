Tap alumni achievements to boost enrolment: Punjab education secretary

Punjab education secretary Krishan Kumar shared recommendations for boosting enrolment in government schools with school heads and district education officers on Sunday .

In a letter issued in this regard, Kumar has asked school authorities to launch an “each one brings one” programme and issue e-certificates to students who refer a student to the school. He also suggested sharing alumni achievements with students.

“Students should be asked to interact in English as well as their mother tongue at school,” reads the letter. “The head girl, head boy, and class monitor should be made part of the enrolment process and must be briefed about the available facilities,” it says.

Students can be asked to share class-wise data and videos available on the Educare application with their friends, the letter said.

District education officers (elementary and secondary) Jaswinder Kaur and Lakhvir Singh said, “Most primary schools are English medium. Their students confidently participate in competitions that require interacting in English at district and block levels. Booster clubs have helped increase students familiarity with the language.”

Over the last two months, 29,597 students have been enrolled in classes from pre-primary to Class 5 in Ludhiana, of which 14,372 students have been admitted to lower and upper kindergarten; 4,366 to Class 1; 3,230 to Class 2; 6,352 to Class 3 and 2,291 to Class 4; and 3,882 to Class 5.

Deputy district education officer (elementary) Kuldeep Singh said, “We will continue admissions till September as we hope to achieve our target of 30% enrolment in government schools. Last year, many schools had received funds for construction of new classrooms. This year, too, the government has sanctioned funds for the same.”