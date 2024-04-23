Tardy lifting leaves Karnal mandis jam-packed

As the harvesting of wheat nears end in Haryana, more crop arrival and slow lifting after procurement have left the mandis of Karnal jam-packed with trailers and heaps of wheat. Farmers, waiting for the procurement of their crops, blame the authorities for not ensuring a smooth process and commission agents. (HT Photo)

At New Grain Market along the NH-44, tractor-trolleys loaded with wheat are lined up for gate passes to the main gate. On the other hand, the inner lanes leading to sheds are facing a glut-like situation.

Ramesh Chand, a farmer from Pundrak village said, “I was told that there is no space left for new crop, so I left from my village during the wee hours to reach early at the mandi. My crop is being procured, while my fellows are waiting in the line for gate pass. The purchase process is smooth, but lifting is not being done properly.”

Another farmer, Mehar Chand from Kachhwa village said, “There is no cleaning of roads and there is no lifting. Since I came to the mandi, I’ve not seen even a single truck for lifting.”

Rajneesh Chaudhary, chairman of Haryana State Anaj Mandi Arhtiyas Association, however, said that a body representing labourers went on a strike demanding an increase of their lifting charges from ₹3 per sack.

“After a meeting of their body, commission agents and market committee it was decided that they will be paid ₹3.50 per sack. With this, I think the lifting must improve,” the chairman told the HT.

Deputy commissioner Uttam Singh in a statement said that concerned agencies have been instructed to pace up the lifting process and appealed to the farmers to bring their crops to the mandi as per their serial order to avoid any inconvenience.

So far, the agencies have purchased 5.68 lakh metric tonnes of wheat at Karnal mandis.

Yamunanagar tops in lifting

As per the data prepared by the state food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, Yamunanagar tops the state in terms of lifting, followed by Panipat and Rewari.

Till Monday morning, the agencies in Yamunanagar purchased 1,28,448.24 MT, of which 76,546.80 MT (57.93%) has been lifted.

Panipat has lifted 51.43% of the crop, while Rewari is just behind with 50.55%.

Karnal has so far purchased 5,63,964.24 MT of wheat, the highest in the state, has managed to lift 2,862,13.25 MT (48.92%) and stands at fourth position.