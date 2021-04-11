Tardy lifting of garbage irks Ludhiana residents

Slow lifting of garbage from secondary dumping points in the city by the municipal corporation (MC) is taking a toll on residents and commuters. It has been two months since the MC took over solid waste management in the city, after A2Z Company self-terminated its contract, but the process has not been streamlined yet.

In many parts of the city including Shivpuri, Model Town and Field Ganj, heaps of garbage dumped on the road side disturbs movement of vehicles and the foul smell emanating from it irks residents. There are over 40 secondary dumping sites in the city where waste collected from houses is dumped. From there, it is shifted to the main dump site at Tajpur Road. The civic body has not tackled the problem despite several complaints submitted by residents.

Deepak, a resident of Shivpuri area, said, “We have complained against the Shivpuri garbage dumping site as a cremation ground is also situated near it and foul smell spreads in the area. The movement of traffic is also hit as the dump is situated on roadside and waste dumped in the open covers half the road. It becomes difficult to cross the area on a two-wheeler due to foul smell. But, the authorities are not paying heed to the problem.”

Shopkeepers of the scooter market in Model town area said civic body officials remained on their toes when the A2Z company terminated its contract in February and in March, when the third inspection under Swachh Survekshan-2021 was scheduled to be held, but the situation has deteriorated again.

President of the market association, Satinderpal Singh, said, “The road from Chatar Singh park to scooter market was blocked for hours as garbage was spread in the entire area. It becomes difficult to work at the market as the dump is situated just adjoining to it and foul smell spreads in the area. Repeated complaints have been submitted with the MC to find a solution or ensure regular lifting of garbage.”

Municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “I will direct officials to keep a check on lifting of garbage, so that residents and commuters don’t face any problem. The civic body is working to appoint a new contractor for lifting of garbage and we are also working on a project to install static compactors at 22 sites in the city to stop open dumping of garbage.”