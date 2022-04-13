Tardy response to booster dose drive continues in Chandigarh

Three days in, the drive to administer precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose to all adults has failed to pick up speed.

Since Sunday, only 142 people in Chandigarh have come forward to get the third dose at the seven private hospitals offering it.

The dose, for those aged 18 to 60, is available only at private hospitals against a charge, while those aged over 60 can get it for free at government centres.

The Union government has capped the price of the third dose at ₹225 for both Covishield and Covaxin vaccines, but allowed private vaccination centres to charge up to ₹150 per dose as service charge.

Only those who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose. A prior appointment via Centre’s CoWin website is required.

In Chandigarh, the dose is available at Bedi Hospital, Sector 33; Healing Hospital, Sector 34; CHD City Hospital, Sector 8; Santokh Hospital, Sector 38; Jindal IVF Memorial, Sector 20; Chaitanya Hospital, Sector 44; and Cloudnine Hospital, Industrial Area, Phase 2.

Similarly, it is being offered at three hospitals in Mohali – Fortis Hospital in Phase 8, Max Hospital in Phase 6 and Shalby Hospital in Phase 9.

In Panchkula, only one private hospital, ProLife in Sector 21, is providing the booster dose. But it is stocking only Covishield vaccine.

No new Covid case in Mohali; three test positive in Chandigarh, Panchkula

No resident was found positive for Covid-19 in Mohali on Tuesday, the sixth time this year.

However, Chandigarh and Panchkula reported one and two cases, respectively, taking tricity’s Tuesday tally to three, down from five on Monday.

The only case in Chandigarh surfaced in Sector 21. Tricity’s active cases also dropped from 37 to 32 in the past 24 hours. Among the infected patients, 14 are in Chandigarh, 12 in Mohali and six in Panchkula. Besides, the tricity recorded no new virus-related death for 41st straight day.

