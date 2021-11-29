Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Target to prepare 2,500 doctors every year: Khattar

Haryana chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the process of opening one medical college in every district is underway to meet the demand of doctors in the state
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the process of setting up AIIMS in Rewari and Panchkula is ongoing and 25 acres of land in Panchkula has already been handed over to the central government. (HT File)
Updated on Nov 29, 2021 12:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Haryana chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the process of opening one medical college in every district is underway to meet the demand of doctors in the state.

He was addressing the Doctors Day award function at Indradhanush auditorium in Sector 5, Panchkula. He said that a target has been set to prepare 2,500 doctors every year and for this, MBBS seats have been increased to 1685 from 700 in 2014.

Khattar and Haryana health minister Anil Vij honoured 90 doctors above the age of 75 years by presenting them with the “Vat Vriksha Award” including 92-year-old Dr RS Sangwan from Sirsa, was also among those who received the honour.

“If we consider the population of Haryana as 2.70 crore in 2021, then 27,000 doctors are required. To meet this demand, a target has been set to produce 2,500 doctors every year,” CM said.

Khattar also said that the process of setting up an AIIMS each in Rewari and Panchkula is ongoing and 25 acres of land in Panchkula has already been handed over to the central government. “Along with MBBS seats, about 600 seats for PG courses have also been increased. Priority is being given to the education and health departments in comparison to other departments in allocation of budget also,” he said.

Vij said that many people have lost their lives during Covid-19 pandemic, out of which 28 people belong to the health department. “A wall of memory will be built in the headquarters and district hospitals,” he added

