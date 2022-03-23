Targeted killings in Kashmir will continue to remain a challenge: J&K DGP

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that targeted killings will continue to remain a challenge for security forces, till guns and terrorists are present in Kashmir. But, the perpetrators are being dealt with sternly, he said.

The DGP was interacting with the media after flagging off border patrol vehicles provided by Hero MotoCorp to the areas of Jammu, Samba and Kathua

Responding to a question on the spike in grenade attacks in the Valley, he said, “Terrorists are still present and their mentors are as well, but we are happy that we are not only successful in solving grenade attacks and civilian killings, but have also neutralised and arrested terrorists involved.”

When asked if the police will reopen cases against terrorists responsible for selective killings in 1990s, he said, “If something specific comes up, it will definitely be considered. Every case of terrorism and against terrorists is being pursued and will continue to be pursued (under the law of land)”. He also informed that the security forces on the border are always alert and sinister designs by Pakistan are being foiled effectively.

“Pakistani agencies are always conspiring on the border by digging tunnels and trying to smuggle arms and ammunition besides pushing terrorists. They also use drones for dropping weapons and drugs. Therefore, border security is very important for us,” he said.

“The bikes provided by Hero Motor Corp will strengthen our preventive mechanism and we hope that they continue to support us,” he added .