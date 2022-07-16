Tarn Taran: Breach in drain submerges paddy crop over 150 acres

Amid incessant rain, a breach in a seasonal drain on Friday flooded fields and damaged paddy crop standing over 150 acres of land at Bilian Wali, Sarhali and Khara village in Tarn Taran’s Patti subdivision, leaving at least a dozen farmers in the lurch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The affected farmers accused the department concerned of not sending its teams on time to avert further damage. Kashmir Singh, one of the farmers, said water has destroyed his paddy crop completely. “The fields will not dry up for many days, and I will not be able to sow the paddy again,” he said.

Subdivisional magistrate Rajesh Sharma said steps are being taken to prevent further damage.

Three shanties collapse in Ferozepur

The roofs of three shanties caved in amid heavy rain at Mallanwala, a rural town in Ferozepur on Friday morning. No one was injured in the incident, confirmed officials.

Meanwhile, a breach in the Kala Tibba minor canal in Abohar submerged a few acres of agricultural land. Abohar subdivisional magistrate Ankit Bansal took stock of the situation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}