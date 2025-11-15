Tarn Taran bypoll: Drubbing rings alarm bells for Punjab Congress ahead of 2027 state polls

The Congress party’s dismal performance in the Tarn Taran bypoll, not only finishing fourth but also losing the security deposit in a high-stakes contest, has triggered serious questions about its preparedness for the 2027 state assembly elections. The bypoll exposed Congress’s inability to consolidate “anti-incumbency” against the AAP government (HT File)

The electoral outcome transcends a mere local setback; it highlights deepening factionalism, organisational drift and the party’s diminishing foothold in a politically sensitive border region that was once considered its stronghold.

The bypoll exposed Congress’s inability to consolidate “anti-incumbency” against the AAP government. Instead of positioning itself as the main opposition, the party surrendered space to both the Shiromani Akali Dal and an Independent candidate backed by Waris Punjab De elements.

The setback also dents the morale of Congress cadres, who were hoping to use bypoll gains to build momentum for 2027. Instead, finishing fourth sends a clear signal that the party is losing face among voters, especially in rural and Panthic-influenced regions.

The bypoll loss is also set to fuel a fresh power struggle among state Congress leaders, many of whom are vying for the position of PPCC president, seeking to replace the incumbent Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

“Tarn Taran is not an isolated loss — it is a warning. Without course correction, 2027 may replicate the same story on a much larger scale,” said a senior party leader.

Reacting to the byelection results, Raja Warring said that the party will delve into the causes of the loss and take necessary measures to address these in future.

“Loss or win is part of the game,” he said, adding, “We lose some and win some and for sure we will win the bigger game in 2027”.

“During the last four years, in all the bypolls held under the current regime, the ruling party has ensured that the state machinery worked for it as an ally, and that is precisely what happened in Tarn Taran,” he alleged.