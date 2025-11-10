Tarn Taran bypoll: EC pulls up Punjab Police over poll code conduct, seeks report

In a strongly worded letter, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has censured the Punjab Police over alleged ‘lapses in impartial conduct’ during the model code of conduct (MCC) ahead of the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll. The EC on Saturday had directed the suspension of Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dr Ravjot Kaur Grewal with immediate effect. Following the commission’s directions, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav has deputed special DGP (technical services) Ram Singh to carry out a review and submit a compliance report to the Punjab chief election officer (CEO) within 36 hours (i.e., by November 10). Punjab CEO, in a letter dated November 8 to the DGP, conveyed ECI’s concern over the police conduct during the bypoll process.

Punjab CEO, in a letter dated November 8 to the DGP, conveyed ECI’s concern over the police conduct during the bypoll process. HT has the copy of the letter.

The ECI letter points to ‘wrongful registration of cases’ and ‘arrests’ and flags the conduct of state police in Tarn Taran but also neighbouring districts like Amritsar, Batala, Moga, and others.

“The report submitted by the police observer to the ECI also highlighted that there had been coordinated and concerted actions by state police involving not just the Tarn Taran police but also the neighbouring districts like Amritsar, Batala, Moga, and other adjoining districts, raising serious concern about impartiality of law enforcement during the election period”, reads the letter.

The commission has directed that all cases registered and arrests made during the model code of conduct period be reviewed within 36 hours by a senior officer not below the rank of additional director general of police (ADGP).

“The compliance report in the form of action taken on the above directions may be sent to the undersigned (Punjab CEO) for submission to ECI,” the letter further adds.

Besides placing SSP Grewal under suspension with immediate effect, the EC had given Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar the additional charge of Tarn Taran SSP. Later in the day, the state government appointed Surinder Lamba as the Tarn Taran SSP with the approval of the poll panel.

The stern action, just two days before the November 11 polling, came after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal met the EC-appointed observer and submitted a written complaint of misuse of power by the SSP to help the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

The directive comes after the ECI received adverse reports from its police observer, which indicated that police actions may have influenced the level playing field during the campaign period.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal thanked the poll observer for acting promptly on his party’s complaint. “Grewal’s criminally partisan conduct calls for initiation of a formal probe against her as well as resultant disciplinary action, including dismissal from service,” he added.

Grewal was posted as the Tarn Taran SSP in September. Before her suspension, two DSPs — Jagjeet Singh and Sukhbir Singh — were also shifted by the Election Commission.

“There were a lot of false cases registered against those who were not supporting the AAP. The ruling party had blatantly misused the police. We will ensure that the guilty police officers won’t go scot free by ensuring exemplary punishments”, Sukhbir added.

Will follow EC’s directions: Mann

Reacting to the developments in Tarn Taran, where SSP Grewal was placed under suspension by EC, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that the government will fully comply with EC’s directions.

“The AAP has full faith in law and order and the constitution. The government will follow whatever directions are given by the EC,” he said, while flagging off a group of devotees to Amritsar under Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana.