Tarn Taran, Dera Baba Nanak, Talwara civic body polls on March 2

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 16, 2025 07:00 AM IST

The elections to Tarn Taran, Dera Baba Nanak (Gurdaspur) and Talwara (Hoshiarpur) municipal councils will be held on March 2, the state election commissioner said on Saturday.

Punjab state election commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri said a formal notification regarding the election schedule will be issued on February 17. (HT File/Representational image)

Voting will take place from 7 am to 4 pm. Counting will start immediately after polling.

Punjab state election commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri said a formal notification regarding the election schedule will be issued on February 17.

Nominations can be filed between February 17 and 20 (both days inclusive). The model code of conduct will come into force from the date of notification in the respective revenue jurisdictions of the three municipal councils.

The commission directed the district election officers of Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur to make all necessary arrangements for free and fair elections.

