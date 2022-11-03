Tarn Taran fake encounter case: Quantum of sentence to be pronounced on November 4

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mohali on Wednesday postponed the quantum of punishment pertaining to two police officials convicted for killing four persons in a fake encounter at Tarn Taran in 1993.

The quantum of punishment will now be pronounced on November 4.

The quantum was postponed as the counsel of the accused failed to appear before the court and thus final arguments pertaining to quantum were not held on Wednesday.

The CBI court in Mohali on last Thursday convicted the duo, Shamsher Singh, then sub-inspector and Jagtar Singh, then assistant sub-inspector posted at sadar police station Tarn Taran, of killing four persons in a fake encounter at Tarn Taran in 1993.

Special CBI judge Harinder Sidhu convicted them under Section 120-B read with 302, 218 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The conviction came in 30-year-old police encounter case of Tarn Taran in which one Harbans Singh, a resident of Uboke, along with one unknown person was shown as killed during police firing and finally it was held by the trial court that this encounter was fake and convicted accused Shamsher Singh and Jagtar Singh for offences punishable under Section 120-B read with 302, 218 of the IPC.

