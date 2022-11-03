Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tarn Taran fake encounter case: Quantum of sentence to be pronounced on November 4

Tarn Taran fake encounter case: Quantum of sentence to be pronounced on November 4

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 03, 2022 12:45 AM IST

CBI court in Mohali on last Thursday convicted Shamsher Singh, then sub-inspector and Jagtar Singh, then assistant sub-inspector posted at sadar police station Tarn Taran, of killing four persons in a fake encounter

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mohali on Wednesday postponed the quantum of punishment pertaining to two police officials convicted for killing four persons in a fake encounter at Tarn Taran in 1993. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mohali on Wednesday postponed the quantum of punishment pertaining to two police officials convicted for killing four persons in a fake encounter at Tarn Taran in 1993.

The quantum of punishment will now be pronounced on November 4.

The quantum was postponed as the counsel of the accused failed to appear before the court and thus final arguments pertaining to quantum were not held on Wednesday.

The CBI court in Mohali on last Thursday convicted the duo, Shamsher Singh, then sub-inspector and Jagtar Singh, then assistant sub-inspector posted at sadar police station Tarn Taran, of killing four persons in a fake encounter at Tarn Taran in 1993.

Special CBI judge Harinder Sidhu convicted them under Section 120-B read with 302, 218 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The conviction came in 30-year-old police encounter case of Tarn Taran in which one Harbans Singh, a resident of Uboke, along with one unknown person was shown as killed during police firing and finally it was held by the trial court that this encounter was fake and convicted accused Shamsher Singh and Jagtar Singh for offences punishable under Section 120-B read with 302, 218 of the IPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP