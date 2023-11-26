Tarn Taran: Man stabbed to death after row over playing songs on DJ, 2 held

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by three persons allegedly over playing songs on a DJ during a function organised to celebrate the birth of a baby girl in Bhel Dhai Wala village falling under Khadoor Sahib sub-division.

All three accused have been booked under sections 302 (murder) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Goindwal Sahib police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased was identified as Samsher Singh of the same village. Police have arrested two of the three accused involved in the crime. The arrested are Mandeep Singh and Sandeep Singh while the absconding accused is Ranjit Singh of the same village.

All three accused have been booked under sections 302 (murder) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Goindwal Sahib police station.

The case was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s elder brother, Karaj Singh. “Our neighbour Jagdip Singh organised a party to celebrate the birth of his daughter. I, along with my younger brother Samsher Singh, had also taken part in the function. The accused had also come to the party. At around 9 pm, songs were stopped playing on the DJ. However, the accused started shouting and wanted the DJ to start playing songs again.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant further said, “My brother and Jagdip’s family tried to pacify the accused. Instead of agreeing, the accused started arguing with my brother. The accused stabbed my brother several times using a dagger and other sharp-edged weapons and fled from the spot.”

He said his brother was rushed to Tarn Taran civil hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors. He said they have also an old family dispute with the accused and their families.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashwani Kapur said two of the accused were arrested and the weapons used in the crime were also recovered. “Our teams are working to nab the third accused,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON