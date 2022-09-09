Tarn Taran man who planted IED in Kurukshetra in Punjab Police net

Punjab Police have arrested Nachhatar Singh, the main accused who planted Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Kurukshetra, and two others in a major success against an ISI-backed terror module.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The three are close aides of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Pakistan-based gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda who jointly handled the module, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Thursday. He said that Nachhatar belongs to Bhattal Sehja Singh village in Tarn Taran and the other two arrested accused have been identified as Sukhdev Singh alias Shera of Gandiwind village and Harpreet Singh alias Happy of Naushera Pannuan village in Tarn Taran.

At least 25 other accomplices who were aiding them in carrying out illegal activities across Punjab and adjoining states have also been identified. This terror module was busted by the Haryana Police.

Yadav said that police have also recovered one IED containing 1.5 kg RDX along with detonator, two pistols with eight live cartridges, and a motorcycle without a registration number from their possession. As per the preliminary investigations, the trio were in direct contact with Landa, and were involved in extortion and cross-border smuggling of arms, explosives, and drugs at a large scale, he said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SSP, Tarn Taran, Ranjit Singh Dhillon said that on the disclosures of Nachhatar, the police teams recovered the IED from Rattoke village in Tarn Taran. Further investigations are on, and more recoveries of arms and explosives are expected. Landa (33), who is native of Tarn Taran and fled to Canada in 2017, had hatched the conspiracy for the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) terror attack at Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali and had also planted an IED beneath the Sub-Inspector Dilbag Singh’s car in Amritsar, according to the police statement.