Tarn Taran murder case cracked, juvenile among 3 arrested

With the arrest of three persons, including a juvenile, and the recovery of an unregistered motorcycle and one illegal weapon, the Punjab Police have busted a gang active in Ferozepur and Moga districts, and solved the murder case of Jashanpreet Singh, 33, of Gorkha village in Tarn Taran district. According to the police, the gang, active in the Ferozepur and Moga districts, confessed to committing four crimes, including snatching ₹ 60,000.

SSP Soumya Mishra said on May 9, a report was received about an unidentified body found near the Harike headworks. A case was registered based on a report by tea vendor Kulwant Singh in Canal Colony, Makhu. A team led by SP (investigation) Randhir Kaur, DSP (D) Ferozepur Balkar Singh, DSP Zira Gurdip Singh, and staff from the CIA Ferozepur Makhu police station was formed to investigate. They identified the body as Jashanpreet Singh from Tarn Taran.

The SSP said the team arrested the two accused, identified as Navdeep Singh alias Nav (21) and Jaskaran Singh alias Jas (20) from Tarn Taran, along with a juvenile. The juvenile has been sent to the observation house in Faridkot.

The investigation revealed that Jashanpreet was attacked due to personal enmity. Navdeep and Jaskaran reportedly killed him with a firearm.

The SSP said the murder was an act of revenge stemming from a dispute in Tarn Taran. The gang, active in the Ferozepur and Moga districts, confessed to committing four crimes, including snatching ₹60,000.

Navdeep had a prior criminal record at the Harike police station, booked in May 2023 under Sections 380, 454, and 427 of the IPC. In the current case, all three have been booked under Section 302 of the IPC at Makhu, along with Sections 34 and 25 of the Arms Act. Further investigations are underway.