Tarn Taran nagar council: Ex-MLA’s son, daughter-in-law among five booked for funds’ embezzlement

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 03, 2025 08:22 AM IST

The case was entrusted to the VB for further probe, and based on the investigation, an FIR was registered against the accused at VB police station, Range Amritsar.

The state vigilance bureau (VB) has registered a case against the son and daughter-in-law of an ex-MLA, executive officer and clerk of Tarn Taran nagar council and a firm owner for allegedly committing embezzlement in the funds of council.

The case was entrusted to the VB for further probe, and based on the investigation, an FIR was registered against the accused at VB police station, Range Amritsar. (HT File)
The case was entrusted to the VB for further probe, and based on the investigation, an FIR was registered against the accused at VB police station, Range Amritsar. (HT File)

The accused officials and the firm owner have been arrested.

An official spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said on Friday that the accused involved in this case included Sharanjeet Kaur, executive officer, and Narinder Kumar, clerk, at Tarn Taran nagar council, former MLA Dharamvir Agnihotri’s son Sandeep Kumar Agnihotri and daughter-in-law Jyoti Sachdeva, and Rajiv Gupta, a resident of New Pawan Nagar, Amritsar, who was a shareholder in two private firms. The case was registered on the basis of a vigilance inquiry resulting from the checking conducted by the local government department.

The case was entrusted to the VB for further probe, and based on the investigation, an FIR was registered against the accused at VB police station, Range Amritsar.

The spokesperson said that during the probe, it came to light that fraudulent transactions were done by the EO between 2017 and 2022, adding that wrong payments were made through cheques to private firms.

“In collusion with Sandeep, the EO had allegedly issued bogus payments to his companies. During the checking conducted by local government department, a recovery of bogus payments was made but an amount of 27,88,000 was still pending,” according to the release. It also said that during the inquiry, it was found that Sandeep also got bogus payments of 4.4 crore issued in the name of a firm owned by his wife. The case is under investigation.

