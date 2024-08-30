Tarn Taran: Pak-backed arms smuggling module busted, 2 held with 4 Glock pistols

Tarn Taran Police, in a joint operation with central agencies, busted a Pakistan-backed arms smuggling module with the arrest of two operatives from the area of Sheron in the district, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Thursday. The weapons and cash recovered by the Tarn Taran police.

“The operation led to the recovery of four sophisticated Glock 19 pistols, including one pistol with ‘Made for NATO army’ imprinted on it, along with four magazines and seven live cartridges and ₹4.8 lakhs hawala money,” he said, adding that the police teams have also impounded the car, in which the accused persons were travelling.

Those arrested have been identified as Harpreet Singh alias Happy of Chappa Ram Singh in Jandiala Guru and Lovepreet Singh of Basarke in Khalra. Both the arrested accused have a criminal history, with cases pertaining to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act registered against them.

The DGP said that the arrested accused Harpreet Singh has direct links with the Pakistan-based smuggler, who used to send drugs and weapon consignments from across the border via drones.

Further investigations are ongoing to establish backwards and forward linkages in this case, the DGP added.

Sharing more details, Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said that the police party was carrying out checking of suspected vehicles near Sheron in Taran Taran when a car being driven rashly was signalled to stop.

“The occupants tried to flee and consequently rammed into the barricades at the naka,” he said.

The two persons sitting in the car were rounded up. Weapons and hawala money were recovered during the search, the SSP added.

He said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused Harpreet, came in contact with persons while he was lodged in Faridkot Jail. The inmates got him in touch with a Pakistan-based drug smuggler.

“Probe has also revealed that accused Harpreet had delivered multiple weapon consignments to criminal elements,” the SSP said while adding that further investigations are on and more arrests are expected in this case.

A case has been registered under Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 25(6) and 25(7) of the Arms Act and Section 27A of the NDPS Act at Police Station Sarhali in Tarn Taran.