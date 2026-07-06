Why hydration bars are becoming the newest luxury at Indian weddings

Water is getting a luxury makeover at Indian weddings. Alongside cocktail counters and champagne towers, high-end destination celebrations are increasingly adding dedicated hydration bars stocked with infused water, electrolyte drinks, coconut water and premium mineral water. The trend recently gained attention after content creator Sakshi Shivdasani shared on a podcast that she attended a wedding featuring a water bar with glacial, spring and mineral water options. Hydration bars are quietly becoming the newest symbol of thoughtful hospitality. (Image: AI)

A new kind of wedding indulgence “We started noticing increased interest as destination weddings and outdoor celebrations became more popular,” says Priya Maganti, CEO and co-founder of RVR PRO and RVR Eventz & Design. “Couples now look beyond traditional beverage counters. They prefer dedicated hydration stations offering infused water, electrolyte drinks, coconut water, fresh juices, iced teas and lemonades that cater to guests of all ages,” she adds.

Maganti says the concept is driven as much by practicality as luxury. “Hydration bars are becoming less of a luxury and more of a thoughtful hospitality feature. They help guests stay comfortable throughout the celebrations and are suitable for everyone – from children and elderly guests to those actively participating in wedding festivities,” she explains.

Water, but make it premium The trend also reflects growing interest in premium mineral water and curated dining experiences.

“Water is no longer just something that quenches thirst; it is increasingly being treated as an experience in a bottle,” says water sommelier Avanti Mehta. “Luxury weddings curate everything—from the lighting and flowers to the tableware and menus. Water is finally becoming part of that experience rather than an afterthought.”

She adds that hosts are increasingly exploring different mineral waters and even pairing them with cuisines. “Interactive water bars introduce guests to concepts like minerality, carbonation and Total Dissolved Solids (TDS). Water menus and tastings have existed in Europe for years, and India is slowly beginning to embrace the same culture.”

The price tag The cost varies with guest count, presentation and the choice of Indian or imported bottled water. “A premium water bar typically costs around ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2 lakh, although the final cost depends on the guest count and the selection of waters the couple wants to serve. Factors such as whether the bar features imported or Indian premium mineral waters, the variety of still and sparkling options, and the overall presentation all influence the budget,” shares Maganti.

Aaryan Deep Singh, co-founder of Bas Paani, believes changing consumer expectations are driving the shift. He shares, "People increasingly appreciate experiences where every detail feels considered. Hydration bars are well-positioned to find a place at destination weddings and luxury celebrations, where hosts are constantly looking for new ways to elevate guest experience." His co-founder Archit Sahu adds, “When premium venues switch from plastic to elegantly designed aluminium cans or premium glass, water stops being an afterthought. They're simply acknowledging that even the most basic part of a dining or hospitality experience deserves the same level of care as everything else. It becomes a part of the curation.”

His co-founder, Archit Sahu, says this extends naturally to hospitality. "Water bars and curated water menus aren't trying to make water the centre of attention. They're simply acknowledging that even the most basic part of a hospitality experience deserves the same level of care as everything else."

Hosting a wedding? Here's how to pair your water stations with your events Maganti recommends:

Dance floor: Coconut water and electrolyte drinks for guests dancing through the night

Dining area: Sparkling mineral water alongside rich Indian cuisine

Outdoor functions: Infused water with mint, cucumber or vetiver (khus) served in glass dispensers or copper vessels

Summer celebrations: Hydration stations at high-footfall areas to help guests stay refreshed Know your water Mehta details: