A robber injured in a police encounter was arrested, while his accomplice managed to flee after allegedly robbing a man of ₹10,000 in Janoke village on Thursday, Tarn Taran district, police said. Tarn Taran: Robber injured in police encounter nabbed, aide escapes

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abhimanyu Rana said a police team, led by SHO Kashmir Singh from Harike police station, pursued the two car-borne robbers. The duo had stolen ₹10,000 and the key to an Alto car from a local resident in Janoke village.

“The police pursued the robbers for several kilometres. Upon reaching Jindwala village, the suspects found themselves cornered and abandoned the car. They fled into a nearby orchard,” the SSP said.

“As the police attempted to apprehend the duo, the robbers opened fire at the cops and home guard jawans. One bullet struck the turban of a home guard jawan, but he was left unharmed. The police then returned fire, injuring one of the robbers, Angrej Singh, a resident of Dinewal village in Tarn Taran. His accomplice, Gurbhej Singh of Dharar village in Amritsar, managed to escape,” the SSP added.

The police have recovered a .32 bore pistol from Angrej.

According to the SSP, Angrej has five previous criminal cases registered against him.

A probe into the case is on.