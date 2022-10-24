Tarn Taran shopkeeper’s killing: 2 associates of gangster Landa among 4 arrested

Eleven days after a Tarn Taran-based shopkeeper, Gurjant Singh, was gunned down by two assailants at his shop in broad daylight, police arrested four persons, including two shooters, on Sunday.

Giving details about the arrest, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the shooters have been identified as Gurkirat Singh alias Ghugi of Sheron village in Tarn Taran and Ajmeet Singh of Naushera Pannuan in Tarn Taran. The other two are Harmanjot and Akashdeep Singh, both residents of Batala, who had allegedly provided weapons and logistic support to the shooters.

Police have also recovered four pistols, including two 9mm and two .30 bore, from their possession, the DGP added.

The two shooters are believed to be close-associates of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa and Europe-based terrorist Satpal Singh Satta who in turn are close to Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Four days ago, two persons, identified as Ravisher Singh alias Ravi of Sheron village in Tarn Taran and Varinder Singh alias Bhindi of Naushera Pannuan in Tarn Taran, who carried out recce and harboured shooters in this case, had been nabbed. Police had also recovered a .30 bore pistol and two cars, a Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Vento, which were used in the crime, from their possession.

Amritsar police commissioner Arun Pal Singh said the latest arrests were made in a joint operation by the Tarn Taran police, Amritsar police commissionerate and anti-gangster task force (AGTF), following reliable inputs.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were hatching a conspiracy to commit another targetted killing in Amritsar at the behest of Landa and Rinda.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ranjit Singh Dhillon revealed that there was a family dispute between Gurjant and his estranged cousin Arshdeep Singh alias Batti, a close-associate of Satnam Satta and Landa, who was arrested by the Delhi Special Cell in Kurukshetra IED case. “Landa and Satta avenged the arrest of Arshdeep Batti by murdering Gurjant, who according to them was a police informer and played a pivotal role in getting Batti arrested,” he added. Gurjant was shot dead on October 11.

