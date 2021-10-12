Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tarn Taran village ex-sarpanch, aide get 10-yr jail in drugs case
chandigarh news

Tarn Taran village ex-sarpanch, aide get 10-yr jail in drugs case

Sukhwinder Singh, alias Bittu, a former sarpanch of Lakhna village in Khemkaran constituency of Tarn Taran district, and his associate Twinklejit Singh of Amritsar were arrested with 1kg heroin and a pistol near the Amritsar railway station in January 2017
Former sarpanch of Lakhna village in Khemkaran constituency of Tarn Taran district Sukhwinder Singh was held with heroin in 2017.
Published on Oct 12, 2021 12:29 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

A local court has sentenced a former sarpanch and his associate to 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a drugs case. The court has also imposed a fine of 1 lakh each on the convicts.

Sukhwinder Singh, alias Bittu, a former sarpanch of Lakhna village in Khemkaran constituency of Tarn Taran district, and his associate Twinklejit Singh of Amritsar were arrested with 1kg heroin and a pistol following a tip-off near the Amritsar railway station by state special operation cell (SSOC) wing of the Punjab Police in January 2017.

Sukhwinder joined the Congress ahead of the 2017 assembly polls in the state.

SSOC’s inspector Inderdeep Singh, who was investigation officer of the case, said: “The court of additional sessions judge Harjit Singh has convicted the duo under Section 25 of the NDPS Act. The court on Monday sentenced the duo to 10-year rigorous incarceration.”

The case dates back to January 3, 2017 when a team of the SSOC led by inspector Inderdeep Singh apprehended the duo in a car. The police, in a first information report, had claimed that the accused were in contact with a Lahore-based heroin smuggler. It was also claimed that the accused had smuggled many consignments of heroin from Pakistan.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab and Haryana HC gets one more judge, justice Rajan Gupta transferred

Punjab announces ex-gratia, govt job to kin of soldiers killed in J&K encounter

Valmikis come out in support of Sangrur nagar council ex-vice chief booked for cheating

Political parties ignoring real issues, says Sanjha Sunehra Punjab forum
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP