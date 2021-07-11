Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tarn Taran: Youth Akali leader's father booked for minor's rape
chandigarh news

Tarn Taran: Youth Akali leader’s father booked for minor’s rape

Identified as Ashok Kumar, 67, the accused is a commission agent; the family also runs a hotel in Tarn Taran
By HT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 08:44 PM IST
The 12-year-old victim had been working at the house of Youth Akali Dal’s Tarn Taran city president Deepak Kairon as a domestic help for the past three months. (Representative photo/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The father of Youth Akali Dal’s Tarn Taran city president Deepak Kairon has been booked for allegedly raping their household’s 12-year-old domestic help, police said on Sunday.

Identified as Ashok Kumar, 67, the accused is a commission agent. The family also runs a hotel in the city.

The victim’s father works as a rickshaw puller. The case was registered on the complaint of his wife. According to her, the girl had been working and staying at Ashok Kumar’s house for the past three months, but returned home a few days back.

“When I asked her about the reason for not going to work, she told me that Ashok Kumar had raped her. She also complained of pain in her private parts,” the complainant told police.

Deputy superintendent of police (city), Tarn Taran, Sucha Singh Ball said the girl’s medical examination was conducted at the civil hospital and the accused was booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

While Ashok Kumar is on the run, his son Deepak Kairon was not available for comment as his phone was switched off. Meanwhile, the victim’s family and some locals protested outside the police station on Sunday, alleging the accused was “allowed to flee”. However, the DSP denied the allegation and said that teams have been sent to trace him.

