Monday, May 19, 2025
Tarn Taran youth dies of suspected drug overdose

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
May 19, 2025 07:28 AM IST

A video has gone viral on social media in which his parents are seen crying after finding his body. The local police said the matter was being looked into.

A 25-year-old man of a village in Tarn Taran district died reportedly of drug overdose on Sunday. The deceased hailed from Varana village in Khadoor Sahib subdivision of the district. He was found dead in nearby Naurangabad village, local residents said.

After the video went viral, political quarters cornered the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the state. (HT File)
After the video went viral, political quarters cornered the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the state. (HT File)

A video has gone viral on social media in which his parents are seen crying after finding his body. The local police said the matter was being looked into.

After the video went viral, political quarters cornered the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the state. Sharing the video on X, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira wrote, “While @ArvindKejriwal & @BhagwantMann are holding rallies and claiming Punjab a drug-free state bcoz of their so called War Against Drugs, people are dying daily of overdoses of drugs (sic).”

Meanwhile, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “The chief minister reached out to those who died of spurious liquor. Will he also approach the grieving mother of that youth. Will she also get something from the government?”

Monday, May 19, 2025
