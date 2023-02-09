Tax raids on Adani Group in Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh excise and taxation department carried out an inspection of stocks at Adani Wilmar Ltd in Parwanoo town of Solan district late on Wednesday night.

Though the department termed it a routine exercise, the raid on a subsidiary of the beleaguered Adani Group comes at a time when the Congress-ruled state government is mediating talks to end a two-month-long deadlock between the company that shut its two cement plants after a dispute over freight rates with truck unions. The recent Hindenburg Research report that claims fraud and stock manipulation by the Gautam Adani-led group has triggered a political storm in the country with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging in Parliament that the Narendra Modi government bent rules to benefit the embattled tycoon.

Adani Wilmar has a warehouse of grocery items at Parwanoo that supplies grocery goods to the civil supplies department and the police department in Himachal Pradesh.

Discrepancies found: Official

Excise and taxation department officials said that last year the company’s business stood at ₹135 crore. However, the entire goods and services tax (GST) input was adjusted through tax credit but no payment was made in cash. “We found many discrepancies while scrutinising the records. The raids are still continuing,” the joint commissioner, excise and taxation, south zone, GD Thakur said.

This raised suspicion and the excise and tax department decided to search the company’s documents and inspected the stock.

There are seven companies of the Adani Group doing business in Himachal Pradesh, including Adani Agri Fresh Ltd, which has controlled atmosphere (CA) stores in the apple-growing belt besides the two cement plants at Barmana and Darlaghat. Both cement units have been closed since December 14 after a dispute with truck unions over freight rates. The closure of the two cement plants has affected more than 25,000 families linked to employees.

Truckers up the ante

The Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government, which had been mediating between the company and the truckers, hasn’t taken any action against the Adani Group yet it clarified that the interest of the truck unions and local people is of “paramount importance”.

The Adani Group has now begun direct talks with the truck operators to resolve the impasse. During two rounds of talks held on Wednesday, the company offered a rate of ₹9.01 per kilometre that the truck operators rejected. The truck operators said that earlier they had offered the company ₹10.20 freight rate but the group was adamant that now it would not take less than ₹12.

“We had a long meeting with the officials of the Adani Group that continued late into the night. We failed to reach an agreement on the rates,” said Jai Dev Kaundal, the president of Solan District Transport Co-operative.

The Adani Group shut down its two cement plants on December 14, alleging the high freight rates made the business unviable. It wanted the truck unions to cut the rates to ₹6.5 per km per tonne.

The truck operators have now threatened a stir if the company fails to agree to their demand. They have called a maha panchayat on February 24 to chalk out their strategy against the closure of the cement plants.

When contacted over phone, the Adani Group public relations official declined comment on both the tax raids and standoff with truckers.

