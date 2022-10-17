Taxi driver found dead in Sonepat

: Two weeks after a 24-year-old taxi driver went missing mysteriously from Panipat, his body was recovered from Rohat-Fatehpur road in Sonepat, police said.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Mohit Soni, a resident of Preet Vihar in Panipat city.

Rajender Singh, father of the deceased, said that on October 14 evening, Mohit went to Rasalpur village from where he left for Jhajjar after taking passengers, but soon after he reached Bahalgarh in Sonepat, his mobile number was not accessible and later it was found switched off.

The family members even reached Bahalgarh but could not get any clue about him.

The family members suspected that he was murdered and the accused also snatched his car.

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said that a case under sections 365 and 302 of the IPC has been registered. Also, five teams have been formed to probe the case.

He said that the body has been handed over to the family members after the postmortem.

