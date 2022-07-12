Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Teacher dies after truck hits her scooter in Moonak

A 30-year-old school teacher was killed after a truck hit her Activa scooter near Taliv Chowk in Moonak. The deceased has been identified as Babina Rani, a resident of Jakhal town
Published on Jul 12, 2022 01:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

Moonak DSP Manoj Gorsi said the teacher was working at a private school in Hamiragarh village. She was going back home when a truck hit her vehicle. She fell down and came under the tires of the truck. Her scooter also caught fire.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

“We have registered a case against an unknown person at the Moonak police station as the truck driver fled from the spot,” said the DSP.

