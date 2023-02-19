Teacher duo wins big time at Rose Festival

Two tricity-based teachers won nearly all prizes in all categories of flower arrangement, garland making, bouquet arrangement and rangoli making at Rose Festival, which is on at Zakir Hussain Rose Garden, Chandigarh.

The Gurukul, Panchkula’s Vandana and Sangeeta Saini swept away the first and second individual prizes in fresh arrangement with roses, fresh arrangement without roses, fresh foliage, dry arrangement, arrangement on the theme of advent of spring, garland making, bouquet making and eco-friendly rangoli categories.

“Hard work and through preparation days ahead of the festival were key to our win,” said Vandana.

Sangeeta added that they spent sleepless nights thinking about new and innovative ideas for the contests, trying to give meaningful slogans and titles to the arrangements.

An orange flower arrangement titled Mohe Range De Basanti, white lily arrangement titled Saadgi, dry and fresh flower arrangement named Beauty and the Beast, and other arrangements titled Udte Parinde and Ghar Vaspsi had an emotional impact on guests and judges, and helped the two teachers win big.

The Gurukul director Sanjay Thareja said plants and flowers require immense love, patience and utmost care and appreciated the teachers’ efforts.

