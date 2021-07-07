Teacher out to buy liquor attacked, robbed of car in Punjab’s Kharar

Four men robbed a teacher of his car after attacking him with a sharp object near a liquor vend on the Kharar-Landran road on Tuesday night.

The victim, Rupinder Singh, who works at Chandigarh University in Gharuan, told the police that he left his house at SBP Homes, Kharar, around 9.20pm to buy liquor.

When he reached the liquor vend on Kharar-Landran road, he found it closed and started walking back to his Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Suddenly a man hit him and tried to snatch his car keys. He resisted and ran to the other side of the road where the accused attacked hit him with a sharp iron object and snatched his keys.

The accused and three more men with him then sped away in his car.

Kharar deputy superintendent of police Rupinderdeep Kaur said a case had been registered against the four robbers and they were scanning CCTV footage for clues.

On July 4, the car of Harshit Kumar, a resident of Motia City, Zirakpur, was taken away while he went to purchase liquor from a roadside vend with the car still running.