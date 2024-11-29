Teacher suspended for objecting to students wearing ‘tilak’ at Jammu school

Jammu Police on Friday booked five men, believed to be from a local news portal, for entering a government school in Kanachak area of Jammu district unauthorised. The teacher was suspended referring to the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Rules, 1956. (File)

The men recorded a few male students at the Government High School, Chak Jaffar, confiding in them about the school headmaster Vandana Sharma objecting to them wearing “tilaks” on their foreheads and allegedly slapping one of them.

Taking cognizance of the video, the joint director of school education on Wednesday suspended the teacher, referring to Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Rules, 1956.

Interestingly, police booked the five men for their unauthorised entry into the school a day later on Friday.

“Jammu Police has taken a firm stance against lawbreakers by registering an FIR against five individuals for unauthorized entry into a school in Kanachak area,” read a police statement, adding that the five men had disrupted the morning assembly, harassed students and staff with their abusive behavior.

Police said the men recorded a video without consent and shared it on social media and issued verbal threats to the school staff.

They, however, have not identified the five men in the statement, which further read, “This decisive action underscores the police’s commitment to ensuring safety and upholding law and order, particularly in educational institutions

A case has been registered at Kanachak police station under sections 329(3), 132, 352, and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and an investigation is currently underway.

Kanachak station house officer (SHO) inspector Sham Lal said an investigation is underway.