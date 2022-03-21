Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Teachers barred from keeping mobile phone while on Haryana board exam duty
Teachers barred from keeping mobile phone while on Haryana board exam duty

Taking serious note of cheating and other unfair means incidents during the board exams, the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has decided that teachers deputed on exam duty will be barred from keeping mobile phones during exam hours
The Class 12 exam will be held from March 30 to April 29 while that of Class 10 will begin from March 31 and continue till April 26.
The Class 12 exam will be held from March 30 to April 29 while that of Class 10 will begin from March 31 and continue till April 26. (iStock)
Published on Mar 21, 2022
By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak

Taking serious note of cheating and other unfair means incidents during the board exams, the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has decided that teachers deputed on exam duty will be barred from keeping mobile phones during exam hours.

After releasing admit cards of 6.68 lakh Class 10 and 12 students, board chairman Jagbir Singh said they have decided that all the teachers assigned on exam duty will have to hand over their mobile phones to the exam superintendent before the exam.

“The decision was taken to keep a strict vigil on cheating and other unfair means. We have also asked the students to come to the exam centres in their school uniform. We have formed 372 teams to inspect the examination process across state. Control rooms have also been formed to keep an eye on the exam process,” Singh added.

The number of cheating cases in the Haryana board Class 10 and 12 exams has seen a consistent dip. As per the data provided by BSEH spokesman Meenakshi, the number of cheating cases detected in 2019 was 4,430 while the number was at 5,048 in 2018. In 2017, the number was even higher at 5,265.

She said the most common method used by students to cheat is use of slips and most cases were reported from Sonepat, Mewat and Bhiwani districts.

“Many cases of impersonation have come to the fore in the past few years. Some students have also been caught using technology such as Bluetooth,” she added.

The board chairman said this time, students will appear at 1,547 examination centres across state.

“The Class 12 exam will be held from March 30 to April 29 while that of Class 10 will begin from March 31 and continue till April 26. Around 3.78 lakh students will appear for the secondary exam and 2.90 lakh for Class 12 exams. We have reduced the syllabus by 30%. The question papers will be of 80 marks (40 marks each for subjective and objective type) and 20 marks will be for practicals and internal assessment,” the board chairman added.

Last year, all students in Class 10 and 12 had cleared the exams but nobody was declared topper for the first time in 51 years (since the board’s inception in 1970). A controversy had also erupted after 86% Class 12 students of total 2.21 lakh had secured more than 80% marks. Many stakeholders had slammed the Haryana board authorities after 15% (46,950) of 3.13 lakh Class 10 students had scored a perfect 500/500 in the evaluation of last year’s board results.

