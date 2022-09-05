Teachers’ Day: State awards conferred on 3 teachers from Ludhiana

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, three teachers from the district, including a principal of a government school here, were conferred with state awards at Virasat-e-Khalsa, Shri Anandpur Sahib, on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The awardees included Rumani Ahuja, a mathematics teacher at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU, Vinod Kumar, principal of GSSS Sherpur Kalan, and Vikas Kapila, a teacher at Government Primary School, Ghungrali Rajputan.

Ahuja bagged the award for her contribution in mathematics field and for her innovative teaching methods that helped her students get conceptual clarity and garner good marks.

Vinod, who has been working as a principal for the past 12 years, has been awarded for his valuable contribution in developing the infrastructure of his school and collecting funds for needy students.

Meanwhile, Vikas Kapila, who is an ETT teacher, got acknowledged for his contribution in making his school a smart school with the help of local villagers. He, along with the school staff and the local residents, started a free auto transport facility for students who cannot afford transportation expenses to reach school.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

District education officer Jaswinder Kaur congratulated the trio for bringing laurels to the district.