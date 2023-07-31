Newly regularised teachers in Punjab warn of stir, say not getting paid enough

Just days after the Punjab government ‘regularised’ 12,710 teachers, they burned copies of their letters at Khurana village, which is located near chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s rented accommodation in Sangrur, on Sunday and threatened to launch a state-wide stir.

Newly regularised teachers holding a protest in Sangrur. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The union termed the hike and entire process of regularisation a ‘joke’ and said despite their protests, the state government has denied the benefits of the pay scale, dearness allowance, medical allowance, mobile allowance, GPF, CPF, besides the benefits of the old or new pension scheme.

Chamkaur Singh, the state committee member of the Samagra Shiksha Programme office workers union, who works as MIS coordinator in the department, said, “There are around 950 non-teaching employees in the programme, including me. We are getting only ₹30,000 per month. We too are demanding regularisation of our services. However, we do not want to be mocked like this.”

The newly regularised teachers will be getting salaries ranging between ₹15,000 and ₹23,500. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday had handed over regularisation letters to 12,710 teachers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the state government, salaries of IEV volunteers have been hiked to ₹15,000 from ₹5,500 per month, while BA pass education providers will get ₹20,500 per month while earlier, they were being paid ₹9,500 per month. Similarly, the salaries of teachers with ETT and NTT qualifications will get ₹22,000 per month. Earlier, they were paid ₹10,250 per month, and the salary of teachers with BA/MA BEd degrees has been hiked to ₹23,500 from ₹11,000. They will also get a 5% annual hike every year. Besides, female teachers will also get the benefit of maternity leave.

Manpreet Singh, state president of the education provider teacher union, said, “Even after being regular, we will be paid less than the non-teaching staff of our department. This is nothing more than a joke. The state government has cheated us. It has only used the word ‘regular’, but there is nothing that a regular employee is supposed to get.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said a meeting has been called at Khurana village on Monday to plan the next action against the state government.

Education minister Harjot Bains said the government surpassed many legal hurdles in regularising these teachers.

“There were numerous legal hurdles in regularising them. Despite that, we have found a way to regularise them that can work out in court. We have given a multi-fold hike in their salaries and a 5% hike in salaries every year. We will continue to explore ways to give more benefits to them,” Bains said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON