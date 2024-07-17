Teachers’ unions to put forward their demands in PSEB educational conference

The Punjab School Education Board will organise an educational conference for the associated and affiliated schools on July 19, wherein 10-15 representatives from the unions of these schools have been invited to participate and put forward their demands. Bhuvnesh Bhatt, general secretary of associated, Affiliated and Recognised Schools Union, Punjab said that their members would attend the conference on emerging educational trends, where the issues related to online work performed by the schools would be addressed. (iStock)

JP Bhatt, general secretary of the Joint Action Front Punjab, a union of private schools, informed that the members of their core committee would participate in the conference to put forward their demand to release the continuation performa for the associated schools. “This performa is always late and we have to reach out to the higher officials for its release. The second thing that we would take up would be registration fees for the students who seek admission into PSEB Class 5 and 8 from another board as in such cases they are charged ₹1,000 and the children of migrant labourers are unable to afford the same, so we would highlight this issue so that their fee could be exempted or reduced,” he mentioned.

Our demand would be to limit the grading subjects like physical education, agriculture and Sanskrit among others, to pre-boards, which would be beneficial for both students and PSEB. Next, we would put forward the recommendation to conduct the board examination of Class 8 in the own schools of the students," he added. He also informed that the board has invited all the principals of the schools affiliated and associated to PSEB, to participate in the discussions.