Teaching job aspirant suicide: Daughter assured job, family cremate body

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Oct 27, 2023 08:14 AM IST

The kin of the deceased job aspirant had been protesting outside the mortuary of the Rupnagar Civil Hospital for the past three days and on Tuesday (October 24), filed a complaint against education minister Harjot Bains in Rupnagar

The kin of the deceased job aspirant, who died by suicide on October 21, on Thursday, cremated the body after a written assurance that the five-year-old daughter of the job aspirant will be provided a government job as per qualification when she turns 18. The written assurance has been given by chief minister’s field officer (Rupnagar) Deepankar Garg.

“A written assurance of a government job to the deceased’s daughter has been given to the family members,” Garg said.

The kin of the deceased job aspirant had been protesting outside the mortuary of the Rupnagar Civil Hospital for the past three days and on Tuesday (October 24), filed a complaint against education minister Harjot Bains in Rupnagar. On Thursday, the kin agreed to the post-mortem and later cremated the body at her native village in Rupnagar district. As per reports, the kin of the deceased agreed to the government’s assurance after hectic parleys.

Repeated attempts to contact the woman’s brother remained futile. However, the members of the 1158 Assistant Professors and Librarians (APL) front alleged that the family was forced to compromise under duress. “We will continue our protest,” Jaswinder Kaur, a member of the APL front, said.

