Teaching job aspirants seek declaration of recruitment exam result, meet HP CM Sukhu

A day after the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau registered an FIR after finding evidences of leak of art teachers’ recruitment exam, a delegation of Berozgar Kala Adhayapak Sangh on Friday met Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, urging him not to cancel the exam and soon declare the result.

A day after the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau registered an FIR after finding evidences of leak of art teachers’ recruitment exam, a delegation of Berozgar Kala Adhayapak Sangh met Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, urging him not to cancel the exam and soon declare the result. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hundreds of job aspirants reached Hotel Peterhoff in Shimla to meet the chief minister. They also met PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh and apprised him of their issue. Sukhu assured them that the state government would consider their matter sympathetically.

Association’s general secretary Vijay Chauhan said that recruitments of art teachers has not been made in the state-run schools for the last several years. “Now, when the exam has been conducted, we fear that government might cancel it after the vigilance suspected that the question paper was leaked,” he added.

Now scrapped, the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPPSC), Hamirpur, had issued notification for recruitment on 314 posts of art teachers in May last year. The exam was held in October, which was cleared by 971 candidates. The document verification was done in December and only final result was to be declared. However, the vigilance bureau unearthed a paper leak racket in December 2022 after which the HPSSC was suspended and eventually dissolved in February.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, ASP (vigilance) Renu Sharma said the bureau has found concrete evidence of paper leak of art teachers’ recruitment exam, including a UPI transaction trail.