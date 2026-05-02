Teachings of Lord Buddha more relevant today than before: Shah

Calling Ladakh region a land of living dharma, union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the return of sacred relics of Lord Buddha to the Himalayan region after a gap of 75 years was a “historic reunion” and an auspicious day for the people. Union Home Minister Amit Shah being greeted during the inauguration of the first international exposition of holy relics of Lord Buddha on the occasion of Buddh Purnima, in Ladakh. (PTI)

Shah stressed on the relevance of following Buddha’s teachings in modern times in right earnest.

“2,500 years ago, Lord Buddha had given the message of peace, compassion and humanity which has become more important today than it was centuries back,” he said in his speech after inaugurating an exposition of Tathagata Buddha and the Buddha Purnima celebrations at Jivetsal in Leh.

Describing Ladakh a land of living dharma, Shah recalled how the Dalai Lama, who frequently visited Ladakh, called it a living laboratory of Buddhist culture and compassion.

“Whenever Buddhism faced crises, the land of Ladakh and its people stood up to safeguard the teachings of Buddha. And when peace returned, it helped to expand and carry forward that preserved wisdom,” he said.

The home ministry traced the roots of Buddhism in Ladakh and recalled how it reached the Himalayan region.

“When holy relics have come here after 75 years, I want to say one thing to the people of Ladakh that they are lucky to pay veneration to Lord Buddha, who has come here in the form of holy relics,” he said.

He hoped that the followers of Buddhism and people of other faiths in Ladakh would draw spiritual energy from the relics.

He requested the Ladakh administration to make all necessary arrangements for the people of Ladakh to pay hassle-free veneration of the holy relics.

“Unless one internalises knowledge and makes it a part of oneself, liberation is not possible. Knowledge is incomplete without spiritual practice, while spiritual practice without knowledge is blind. Therefore, the union of spiritual practice and knowledge is the right path. Even after all this, if there is no moral discipline, one cannot lead a truly wise life. The basis of a life of wisdom is moral discipline,” he said.

Shah said it was through Ladakh and adjoining routes that the teachings of Buddha, which originated in India, spread to China and several other countries.

“The presence of these sacred relics in Ladakh reminds us that India’s civilisation has, for thousands of years, given the message of peace and coexistence,” he said.

He said that in a diverse region like Ladakh and Kargil, this message becomes even more relevant.