Ludhiana MC approves proposal to hire private players for upkeep of sports facilities

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has approved the proposal to hand over sports facilities under the civic body to private contractors for maintenance and management in the second meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee of the civic body.

The government sports facilities include the badminton court at Shastri Hall near Guru Nanak Stadium, the skating rink near Leisure Valley, a weightlifting club, etc. The MC is hoping to create an extra stream of income from the facilities that are currently functioning under the sports associations. Coaches with special expertise will also be hired under private tender for which tenders will be issued after approval.

Other issues which were discussed during the meeting include the disposal of organic waste in various parts of the city and stopping the incidents of burning such waste. The MC approved the proposal to buy horticulture waste composting machines for each of the four zones of the civic body. The automatic machines will help in creating 500 kg of compost every day and reduce the time it takes for composting.

Other proposals which were approved include plantation along Jagraon bridge to Octroi Post on Ferozepur road and green belt along the Sidhwan canal.

The developmental projects were approved by the Technical Advisory Committee comprising MC officials as the current house of the civic body has completed its term on March 25 and offices of mayor, deputy senior mayor and other elected representatives are lying vacant. It was the second meeting of the committee. Projects worth ₹12 crore were approved in the first meeting held on April 11.

