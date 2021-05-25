Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Teen assaulted, kidnapped in Jagraon over neighbourhood rivalry, three arrested
Teen assaulted, kidnapped in Jagraon over neighbourhood rivalry, three arrested

After attacking the 15-year-old with sharp edged weapons, they forcibly took him away on a motorcycle, while relentlessly beating him up and eventually dropped him near the new grain market, said police
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 11:51 PM IST
The accused were arrested shortly after they dropped the victim near new grain market in Jagraon on Monday. (HT Photo)

Police have arrested three men for assaulting and kidnapping a 15-year-old boy at Jagraon’s Anarkali Bazaar on Monday.

The accused, Sagar Kalyan, Inderpreet Singh and Sunny, all residents of Rani Wala Khuh, Jagraon, attacked the victim, Sachin Kumar, 15, also of the same area, over a neighbourhood rivalry, police said.

Kumar, who works at a garment shop in Anarkali Bazaar, had stepped out of the shop on Monday, when the trio attacked him with sharp-edged weapons.

They forcibly took him away on a motorcycle, while relentlessly beating him up and eventually dropped him near the new grain market, before fleeing.

On being informed, the City Jagraon police reached the spot and rushed the victim to a hospital.

In his statement to the police, the teenager said the accused had a rivalry with some residents of his colony, and also nursed a grudge against him after spotting him talking to them. He alleged they also snatched his silver chain and ring.

ASI Chamkaur Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused were arrested within a few hours of the attack.

They have been booked under Sections 365 (kidnapping), 379-B (snatching), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

