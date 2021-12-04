Teen charged with 17-yr-old British Sikh’s murder in UK

A 17-year-old boy in the UK was on Friday charged with the murder of British Sikh teenager Rishmeet Singh, who was stabbed to death in a fight involving a group of people on a west London street.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday and appeared at Wimbledon magistrate’s court on Friday.

The arrest follows public appeals by Scotland Yard for information on to the murder of the 16-year-old British Sikh teenager since the attack on November 24.

A second 19-year-old man arrested on Tuesday has been bailed to a date in late December.

The murder investigation was launched after the Metropolitan police were called to Raleigh Road in Southall over reports of a stabbing that followed a fight involving a group of people.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) found Rishmeet with stab wounds. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he died at the scene a short time later, the Met Police said.

“My thoughts and those of my team are with Rishmeet’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. I want to reassure them and the wider community that we are working around the clock to bring the person, or people, responsible for Rishmeet’s death, to justice,” said Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley, who is leading the investigation.

Rishmeet’s friends and locals from the area have expressed fears that the British Sikh boy may have been attacked for a fake Gucci bag he always carried with him.

Chief superintendent Sean Wilson, head of policing for Ealing, Hounslow and Hillingdon, said Rishmeet’s family have been devastated by his death.

“Specialist detectives continue to work at pace to find out who was responsible for this attack. I would also add my appeal to the public to get in touch if they have any information that could help the investigation,” said Wilson.

“I know that this tragic incident will have understandably shocked the local community and our officers throughout the west (London) area share that shock.

“We remain committed to working with the local community to address any concerns they may have,” he said, adding that residents of the west London neighbourhood can expect to see an increased policing presence over the coming days.