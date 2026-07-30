Teen dies a day after assault in Gurdaspur

A day after a 16-year-old Ludhiana boy was allegedly assaulted during a clash among workers at a warehouse in Gurdaspur’s Dera Baba Nanak, he succumbed on Wednesday.

The victim, Ashok Kumar, was a resident of Sehjo Majra village near Machhiwara, Ludhiana, said police. (iStock)

The victim, Ashok Kumar, was a resident of Sehjo Majra village near Machhiwara, Ludhiana, said police.

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According to his father, Ganga Ram, he had travelled to Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district with a contractor to work as a labourer engaged in loading and unloading wheat stocks at government warehouses.

Ram told police that on Tuesday, a dispute broke out among labourers at the work site, during which Ashok suffered serious injuries. Family members claimed that although there were no major visible wounds, the teenager sustained internal injuries during the scuffle.

After the incident, Ashok was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, after receiving preliminary medical care, he was discharged. Later in the evening, he returned to his village after completing his work.

The family said Ashok’s condition deteriorated overnight and he was found dead at on Wednesday morning. Relatives alleged that the internal injuries suffered during the altercation led to his death.

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{{^usCountry}} On receiving information, Machhiwara police reached the village and initiated preliminary proceedings. DSP Samrala and Machhiwara SHO sub-inspector Charanjit Singh also visited the spot. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On receiving information, Machhiwara police reached the village and initiated preliminary proceedings. DSP Samrala and Machhiwara SHO sub-inspector Charanjit Singh also visited the spot. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigating officer sub-inspector Parshotam Lal said the incident had been brought to the notice of Dera Baba Nanak police as the alleged assault took place within their jurisdiction. He said police officials from Dera Baba Nanak were expected to visit the village and record statements of the deceased’s family members.

The ASI said further legal action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report and the statements recorded during the investigation.