17-year-old ends life after failing in Class-12 Haryana board exams

Upset over his poor performance in the Class-12 Haryana board exams, a 17-year-old boy ended his life in Hisar.

The teenager was found hanging from the door of his room on Monday evening soon after the results were declared. (iStock)

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the student left his parents’ room saying he was going to check his result. “After some time, his parents found him hanging from the door of his room. The boy could not clear the board exams. His body was handed over to the family after autopsy,” the spokesman added.

In another case, a student went missing from Kurukshetra’s Khanpur village after the Class 12 results were declared. Following a search, police and family members recovered the student’s motorcycle and slippers on the bank of a canal near Jyotisar village. Devender Kumar, in-charge of Kurukshetra University police station, said divers were pressed into service to locate the boy in the canal, but there was no trace of him so far.

Three days ago, an 18-year-old girl had ended her life in Sonepat after failing in Class 12 CBSE exams.