Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Teenager, two aides held for stealing car batteries in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Teenager, two aides held for stealing car batteries in Chandigarh

Nine car batteries, along with one rickshaw cart, were recovered from the accused’s possession. According to Chandigarh Police, they stole the batteries to fund their drug addiction
The teenager was sent to the Juvenile Home in Sector 25, Chandigarh, and the other accused to judicial custody. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 03:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 17-year-old boy and two youths have been apprehended for stealing car batteries.

The adult accused have been identified as Deepak, alias Haddi, 21, of Manimajra, and Jai Bhagwan, alias Jagan, 20, of Old Panchkula.

Nine car batteries, along with one rickshaw cart, were recovered from their possession. According to police, the accused stole the batteries to fund their drug addiction.

Their arrest came following a complaint by Gurwinder Singh of Manimajra on January 24. Singh had reported that the battery of his Maruti Suzuki Alto was stolen from the parking of RIMT School, Manimajra. The car’s bonnet was open and the battery was missing.

The juvenile was sent to the Juvenile Home in Sector 25 and the other accused to judicial custody.

Drug addict arrested for stealing temple’s donation box

A 35-year-old man from West Bengal has been arrested for stealing a donation box from a temple in Manimajra in December last year.

RELATED STORIES

The accused, identified as Manojit Saha, 35, was nabbed with the help of CCTV footage from the temple cameras. The stolen donation box was recovered from his possession.

During questioning, Saha told the police that he was a commerce graduate, but addicted to drugs and had stolen the donation box to fulfill his addiction.

A case in this regard was registered on December 18, 2021, at the Manimajra police station on the complaint of Dasinder Pal Singh of Manimajra.

Singh had reported that on December 18, the donation box of temple Thakurdwara, containing nearly 1,200, was stolen.

The accused was presented in court and sent to judicial custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Winter Olympic
Lok Sabha today
Basant Panchami 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP