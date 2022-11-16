Tehsildar Bahu caught red-handed accepting 50k bribe

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 12:02 AM IST

A trap was laid on Monday evening, and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught the tehsildar red-handed in his office

ByHT Correspondent

The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a revenue official red-handed while accepting a bribe of 50,000 from a complainant in the revenue office at Bahu in Trikuta Nagar on Monday evening, said officials.

The official was identified as Rohit Sharma, the tehsildar of Bahu Tehsil (a first-class magistrate).

“The official had demanded a bribe of 1 lakh from the complainant for issuing a fard (registration certificate) for a piece of land he had purchased legally in Jammu south,” said a spokesperson of the ACB.

“The complainant settled the deal at 50,000 and also lodged a complaint with the ACB. Accordingly, a trap was laid on Monday evening, and we caught the tehsildar red-handed in his office,” he added.

