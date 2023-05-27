Withdraw Delhi ordinance or it will be defeated in Parliament: KCR to Centre

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately withdraw the ordinance issued by the Centre on control of services in Delhi, as his counterparts from Delhi and Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, met him over the issue here.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann meets Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, in Hyderabad on Saturday. KCR on Saturday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately withdraw the ordinance issued by the Centre on control of services in Delhi, as his counterparts from Delhi and Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, met him over the issue here. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rao made the demand during a joint press conference with Kejriwal and Mann. The two AAP leaders met KCR here seeking support over the Kejriwal’s fight against the Centre’s ordinance.

“We demand the Prime Minister to withdraw the ordinance yourself or else we all will support Kejriwal. We will stand by him. We will use all our strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to defeat the ordinance. Unnecessarily don’t make an issue. Let the government work,” Rao told the NDA government at the Centre.

The Modi government has insulted the people of the Delhi by bringing in the ordinance. “I can say without an iota of doubt it is insult to the Delhi state people,” KCR, as Rao is addressed, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Centre recently promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance, which came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

KCR blamed the Modi-led central government for “harassing the democratically elected state governments”.

He alleged there was no difference between the situation when Emergency was imposed and now.