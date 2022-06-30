Telangana health minister lauds PGIMER’s healthcare practices

Telengana’s health minister Thanneeru Harish Rao on Wednesday commended Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) as a “centre of excellence” during his visit to the institute.

The minister also expressed his keen interest to replicate some of PGIMER’s best practices and innovations in his state hospitals to strengthen and upscale healthcare facilities there.

He conducted a meeting with senior officials of the institute, including director Vivek Lal, dean (academics) GD Puri, deputy director (administration) Kumar Gaurav Dhawan among others.

Complimenting PGIMER for its laudable initiatives, the minister said the way the institute has risen to the occasion since its inception, and especially through the challenging times of Covid-19, still fighting relentlessly without any trace of fatigue, was commendable. He added that the successful management of the pandemic in the region was a testimony to the fact that PGIMER was a “centre of excellence”.

The minister was accompanied by Nizam’s Institute Of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, director Dr K Manohar and Neetu Prasad.

Panchkula to start drive aimed at eliminating plastic

Panchkula

The administration has decided to start a campaign to make the city plastic-free from July 1. The campaign will include public awareness activities and drives to challan the violators.A detailed plan to implement the new practice has been made and a meeting, which was attended by MLA Gian Chand Gupta and administration officials.“It has been decided to start the campaign of making Panchkula plastic-free at a massive level from July 1. Challans will be issued by municipal corporation; Marketing board and police administration will start issuing challans.

“There is a fine of ₹500 if 100 gm polybags are found, the challan is ₹15,000 if the quantity varies from 101 to 500 grams, and ₹3,000 challan if the quantity is from 501 gram to 1 kilogram,” the official statement read. Violators will have to shell ₹10,000 if the carry bag weighs upto 5 kilogram, the challan will increase upto ₹20,000-25,000 for 10 kg or more.

Sec-41 woman loses purse to snatchers

Chandigarh

A bike-borne person snatched the purse of a woman in Sector 41. The complainant, Madhu of Sector 41, said she had gone to the market to buy vegetables when the youth sped away after snatching her purse from near the Butrela village entry gate. The purse contained ₹700 cash and one mobile phone. A case was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

One arrested for theft

Chandigarh

A theft was reported in Sector 25. Complainant Deepa said that she had been at her parents’ house in Indira Colony, Manimajra, for the last 10 days. When she returned on June 28, she found an LCD, a purse containing her Aadhar Card and cheque book missing from her house. Police registered a case under Sections 380 and 457 of IPC at Sector 11 police station. Later, police arrested one Ram Kesh, 20, a resident of Sector-25.

Three held for gambling

Chandigarh

Police on Tuesday arrested Ranjeeb, Manjit and Rohit, all residents of Sector 25 for gambling. The trio was caught gambling near Rally Ground in Sector-25. Police recovered ₹5,000 cash from them. A case under Gambling Act was registered at the Sector 11 police station.

Kapurthala wins U-19 cricket title

Mohali

Needing 123 runs to win in the second innings, Kapurthala achieved the target losing two wickets against Patiala in the final of the U-19 Dhruv Pandove Trophy at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali, on Wednesday. The winning team fetched a winners’ cheque of ₹1,50,000.

Two held with 1.3kg ganja in Mohali

Mohali

Police on Wednesday arrested two residents of Kharar and recovered 1.3 kg of ganja from their possession. The accused, Rajesh Kumar and Jhangu Nath at a naka in Kharar. Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said, “The duo was checked on suspicion and 620 gm of Ganja was recovered from Rajesh and 410 gm from Jhangu.” A case has been registered.

Five UT women skaters in India team

Chandigarh

The Roller Skating Federation of India has selected five women skaters from the city — Rhunjhun Sharda, Yashika, Roopkamal, Vinnati and Kashish — in the Indian women’s senior team, which will compete in the World Skate Games 2022 to be held in Buenos Aires and San Juan, Argentina, from October 24 to November 14. The 12-member team will depart for the tournament on October 20.

Badminton: Akshay-Abhideep win

Mohali

Playing in the boys’ doubles U-13 qualification first round match, Haryana duo Akshay Machal and Abhideep Rastogi beat Karthik Kamepalli and Radha Kishan Nadavati in three exciting games 21-19, 18-21, 21-15 on Day 2 of the Yonex Sunrise Sub Junior all India Ranking Badminton Tournament being held in Mohali, being organised by Punjab Badminton Association (PBA) at Shivalik Public School.