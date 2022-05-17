Temperature in Ludhiana dips by 3 notches; brace for thunderstorm today

After witnessing the hottest May 15 (45.8 °C) in the last 52 years on Sunday, there was finally some relief from the scorching heat on Monday as cloudy weather conditions prevailed in Ludhiana.

The maximum temperature in the city dropped by 3.76 °C and was recorded at 42.2 °C on Monday, but the minimum temperature rose by 3.8 °C to 29.4 °C. Experts from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) stated that thunderstorms are expected in the city on Tuesday, but conditions will go back to being hot and dry after that.

The experts cited no western disturbance, global warming and rising pollution levels in the industrial hub of the state as reasons behind the unusually high temperatures in the city in May. As per the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, PAU, the normal maximum temperature in the city on May 15 is 38.3 °C.

Head of the department, Pavneet Kaur Kingra, stated that as per records available with PAU since 1970, the previous highest temperature on May 15 was 44.4 °C.

She added that the highest temperature in April was also the highest since 1970 at 39 °C, against the normal temperature of 34.7 °C.

Kingra stated that the rising temperature is not much of a concern for farmers anymore as the wheat crop has been harvested and vegetables have already been sown. The farmers have been advised to irrigate the fields regularly as per the requirements.

Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Kidwai Nagar, said that in previous years, mercury used to cross 45 °C in June. He added that the administration and public should step forward to reduce pollution and plant more trees, which will help in reducing global warming.

Meanwhile, health experts advised residents to remain indoors from 10 am to 4 pm, wear full sleeves and stay hydrated etc.

