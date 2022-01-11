Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Temperature to drop amid dense fog in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Temperature to drop amid dense fog in Chandigarh

After rain spells over the weekend, cloud cover will give way to dense fog from Tuesday in Chandigarh, which will be accompanied by a drop in temperature
Dense fog, especially in the morning, can be expected for at least the next couple of days in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)
Dense fog, especially in the morning, can be expected for at least the next couple of days in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 01:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After rain spells over the weekend, cloud cover will give way to dense fog from Tuesday in Chandigarh, said the weatherman on Monday. It will be accompanied by a drop in mercury.

Dense fog, especially in the morning, can be expected for at least the next couple of days, said an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official.

“Earlier the rains and winds had kept fog from forming in the city. But dense fog, which can reduce visibility to 200 metres is expected in the coming days. A drop in temperature, by up to five notches, is also likely due to clear skies at night,” said the official.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature went up from Sunday’s 13.2°C to 16.8°C on Monday. Minimum temperature went down from 11.1°C to 10.4°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 20°C and the minimum around 7-9°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out