Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Temperature will dip this week in Chandigarh: IMD
chandigarh news

Temperature will dip this week in Chandigarh: IMD

After remaining stable for a few days, temperature is likely to begin a gradual drop in Chandigarh, according to IMD officials
In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 26 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 9 and 10 degrees. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 12:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After remaining stable for a few days, the mercury is likely to begin a gradual drop this week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh.

“A western disturbance was keeping night temperatures from falling down last week. It even increased the day temperature slightly. But that system has now passed the region. Cold northwesterly winds can be expected again and a fall in temperature by two to three notches is likely in the coming days,” said an IMD official.

On Sunday, maximum temperature saw a marginal dip from Saturday’s 28°C degrees to 27.8°C while minimum temperature rose slightly from 10.2°C to 10.3°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 26 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 9 and 10 degrees.

Meanwhile, air quality in the city continues to remain in the moderate range. The Air Quality Index (AQI) at both the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station in Sectors 22 and 25 was recorded below 200 on Sunday.

