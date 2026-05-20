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Temperatures soar in Himachal, Una sizzles at 43.4 degrees

The India meteorological department (IMD), Shimla, said that the maximum temperature will rise gradually in the state by 2-3 degrees during the next 2-3 days

Published on: May 20, 2026 05:00 am IST
By Dar Ovais, Dharamshala
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The maximum temperatures continued to soar across Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, with Una being hottest in the state at 43.4 degrees Celsius.

Tourists throng Manali to escape the summer heat, enjoying in the cool waters of the Beas River while the hill station buzzes with visitors and scenic mountain charm. (Aqil Khan /Hindustan Times)

It was followed by a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius recorded in Neri, and 38.6 degrees Celsius recorded in Sundernagar. The India meteorological department (IMD), Shimla, said that the maximum temperature will rise gradually in the state by 2-3 degrees during the next 2-3 days. Similarly, the minimum temperatures are also likely to rise by 2-3 degrees over many parts of the state during this period.

The weather office has sounded a yellow alert of heatwave conditions in Kangra and Solan districts on May 20 and 21.

On Tuesday, Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 29.4 degrees Celsius, which was 4.4 degrees above normal, while 35.1 degrees maximum temperature was recorded in Dharamshala, 3.9 degrees above normal. Several stations across Himachal, including Bhuntar, Manali, Mandi, Kalpa and Keylong, recorded above normal maximum temperatures on Tuesday.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dar Ovais

Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Temperatures soar in Himachal, Una sizzles at 43.4 degrees
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Temperatures soar in Himachal, Una sizzles at 43.4 degrees
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