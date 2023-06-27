Fuel station staff attacked for refusing to fill petrol in bottle

Ten persons attempted a murder bid on employees of a petrol pump after they refused to fill petrol in a bottle in the Focal Point late on Sunday. However, the police arrested one of the accused. Miscreants captured in CCTVs while assaulting petrol pump employees in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The miscreants vandalised the fuel dispensers, CCTVs and two LED monitors. According to the employees, the accused have also snatched ₹10,000 in cash from them and threatened to set the fuel station on fire.

Two employees of the petrol pump, Mukesh and Sanjiv, suffered injuries in the assault. They are admitted to a hospital.

The Moti Nagar police swung into action after being informed and arrested one of the accused.

Inderjit Singh, owner of the petrol pump, stated that two bike-borne men turned up there and asked them to fill petrol in the bottle. After the employees refused to fill the bottle, the accused started abusing them and left. They returned to the filling station with their aides and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons and iron rods.

Inderjit Singh added that after the employees locked themselves in the cabin to save themselves from the miscreants, the accused broke open the door and dragged them outside. The accused attempted a murder bid on them and vandalised fuel dispensers. They also vandalised CCTVs and two monitors installed in the cabin. While escaping, the accused robbed ₹10,000 in cash from the employees.

He added that the miscreants assaulted Mani, an employee of a nearby dhaba, when he tried to intervene. After the miscreants left the spot, they informed the police.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja stated that the police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The police have arrested one of the accused and a hunt is one for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

The DCP added that a case under Sections 307, 323, 379-B, 427, 148, 149, 506 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. The police have arrested Sonu Takkar, while his aides Ajay Kumar, Sahil of Muslim Colony, Rohit Kumar of Mohalla Deep Nagar, and Harsh alias Ravi of Muslim colony are yet to be arrested. Five of the accused are yet to be identified.