Snowfall in Himachal: Tourists rescued, stranded vehicles moved to safer areas

Ten tourists trapped in heavy snowfall in Lahaul and Spiti and Kullu districts were rescued, while more than 500 vehicles stranded between Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, and Dhundi in Himachal Pradesh were moved to safer places, police said on Tuesday.

(HT file photo)

The vehicles started skidding following heavy snowfall on Monday. The Kullu district police supervised the rescue operation on Monday night as temperatures dropped significantly. “The commuters were advised not to apply brakes and asked to move at snail’s pace in first gear to avoid skidding,” deputy superintendent of police K D Sharma, who supervised the rescue operation, said, adding that the rescue operation lasted till late hours and vehicles were brought to Manali.

The Lahaul and Spiti police on Monday evening rescued five tourists from Delhi whose SUV was trapped at Kaumik near Kaza following heavy snowfall in the region. The police team rescued these people with the help of Taxi Union Kaza and arranged accommodation for their stay. The tourists had called 112 helpline.

In another operation, the Kullu police rescued five tourists and a guide stranded at Nagaru on Sar Pass trek. The rescue team walked the whole day in extreme weather conditions and rescued the five tourists, one each from Nashik and Haryana and three from Maharashtra along with their guide.

Pangi valley cut off due to snow

Heavy snowfall in the higher reaches and prolonged spell of rains have hit normal life in the state. The Sural area in tribal Pangi valley got 45cm of snowfall, cutting off the region from the rest of the state. The 3,978m Rohtang pass got about 30cm of snowfall, Hansa 20cm, Keylong 12.2cm Gondla 11.5cm and Atal Tunnel South Portal about 10cm of snowfall.

Mountain passes, including Baralachala, Kunzum, Shinkula and Sach, also got heavy snowfall.

Bharmour in Chamba was the wettest place with 23mm of rainfall followed by 19mm in Reckong Peo, 17mm in Manali, 16.5mm in Kasauli and 16mm in Narkanda.

Kalpa got 14mm of rain, Sarahan 13mm, Seohbag 10mm, Bhunter 9.7mm, Kufri 9.2mm and Shimla 8.2mm. Other parts of the state were lashed by thunderstorm.

The minimum temperatures stayed below normal throughout the state with Keylong being the coldest at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, Kukumsri minus 0.7 degrees, and Kalpa 0.5 degrees Celsius. Narkanda experienced a low of 1.9 degrees Celsius, Reckong Peo 3.4 degrees, Kufri 4.5 degrees and Manali 5.4 degrees Celsius. Dalhousie recorded a night temperature at 8.2 degrees Celsius and Shimla 8.4 degrees.

Another rain spell from May 12

Shimla-based meteorological centre director Surender Paul said that rains are expected in isolated pockets in the state on Tuesday and the weather will clear up from Wednesday.

The state is likely to get another spell of snow and rain from May 12 with a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning issued for May 13.

